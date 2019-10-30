To quote Top Gear, "It’s the EV heavyweight battle you’ve been waiting for." Perhaps some of you haven't been waiting for anything of the sort, and we totally understand that for a multitude of reasons. However, Porsche Taycan versus Tesla Model S is a hot topic in the automotive space. Think about it, a high-dollar German luxury automaker finally stepping up in the all-electric realm.

Before we move forward, it's important to note here that the Taycan Turbo S offers over 100 miles less range than the Model S Performance and is nearly double the price. However, clearly, when buying a Porsche, you're paying for much more than just range.

It was honestly only a matter of time before a major automotive channel like Top Gear would get its hands on a Porsche Taycan for an extensive comparison to the Tesla Model S. To be clear, there is nothing quite like this out there yet. Moreover, Top Gear uses a Model S Raven and a Taycan Turbo S for its comparison, which is respectable.

The publication takes a close look at the two cars in terms of many metrics, such as features, road manners, acceleration, comfort, cargo space, cabin tech, and overall practicality and convenience.

In the end, as expected, Top Gear deems each car successful based on what it aims to achieve, as well as what type of people may be planning to buy it. Check out the video for all the details. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

