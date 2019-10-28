Ford has been talking about electrification for some time. However, much more recently, the automaker has really moved forward with touting its electric future.

Soon, Ford will officially unveil its Mustang-inspired all-electric crossover at the upcoming LA Auto Show, which is clearly designed to compete with Tesla. More specifically, the "Mach E" (keep in mind this name is completely unsubstantiated) aims to rival the Model Y.

Wait? Why a crossover based on a Mustang? As you have seen from very earlier renders, a Mustang SUV could turn out to be pretty strange. However, that's not likely the case. The "Mach E" has the potential to be a "normal" crossover with plenty of range and dynamic performance.

This all makes perfect sense. If Ford wants to truly compete with Tesla, it needs to being a vehicle to market that's not only highly functional but also performance-oriented. Based on everything we know so far, the Big Three automaker is on the right track.

Our own Tom Moloughney recently got some inside info on the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover. He chats with our good friend Alex Guberman (E for Electric) about known details, specs, and future potential.

Check out the video and then let us know what you think in the comment section below. As far as we're concerned at InsideEVs, we welcome it wholeheartedly. Bring on some "real" competition. It can only be healthy and advantageous to the future of the segment.

