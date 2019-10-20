Peugeot 208 is going electric and already a significant portion of orders is for EV version.

In the most recent episode of Fully Charged, Jonny Smith took a trip to Portugal to test drive the production version of the Peugeot e-208.

This all-new all-electric subcompact is coming to the European market in early 2020 to compete primarily with the new Renault ZOE (see the comparison between the two here).

Compared to ZOE, the e-208 is positioned more towards performance, dynamic driving and design. Those who prefer practicality (bigger trunk), range and 22 kW AC charging probably will stick with the ZOE.

According to a Peugeot representative, initial feedback for the electric version of 208 was surprisingly strong as around one-quarter of new 208 orders were for e-208. It's expected to weaken over the longer term, but should stay at a noticeable level.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube:

Peugeot e-208 Test Drive | Fully Charged

Peugeot's slogans say Motion & e-Motion, because this all-new 208 is being launched in all types of engines simultaneously; that's petrol, diesel, and pure EV. Of course, this means the car has been designed from scratch to accommodate every iteration on the shared production line. As part of the PSA Group the e-208 shares it's chassis and main components with the range-topping DS Crossback e-tense and also the forthcoming Vauxhall Corsa-e.

Jonny drives the slick looking 5-door only e-208 in Portugal in top spec GT trim. All electric models come with a 211-mile WLTP range, 50kWh watercooled battery, 100kW (136hp) motor and 0-62mph (100km) time of 8.1 seconds. The e-208 can rapid charge up to 100kW DC, meaning 0-80% in less than 30 minutes. It also is available with an optional 11kW onboard charger. Prices will start in the UK from L25,050 OTR making it arch-rival to Renault's Zoe, the forthcoming Mini-e and well established Nissan Leaf.

Peugeot e-208 specs:

  • 50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)
  • about 340 km (211 miles) of WLTP range or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC
  • 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
  • 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds
  • on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)
  • 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW