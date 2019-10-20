In the most recent episode of Fully Charged, Jonny Smith took a trip to Portugal to test drive the production version of the Peugeot e-208.

This all-new all-electric subcompact is coming to the European market in early 2020 to compete primarily with the new Renault ZOE (see the comparison between the two here).

Compared to ZOE, the e-208 is positioned more towards performance, dynamic driving and design. Those who prefer practicality (bigger trunk), range and 22 kW AC charging probably will stick with the ZOE.

According to a Peugeot representative, initial feedback for the electric version of 208 was surprisingly strong as around one-quarter of new 208 orders were for e-208. It's expected to weaken over the longer term, but should stay at a noticeable level.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Peugeot e-208 Test Drive | Fully Charged Peugeot's slogans say Motion & e-Motion, because this all-new 208 is being launched in all types of engines simultaneously; that's petrol, diesel, and pure EV. Of course, this means the car has been designed from scratch to accommodate every iteration on the shared production line. As part of the PSA Group the e-208 shares it's chassis and main components with the range-topping DS Crossback e-tense and also the forthcoming Vauxhall Corsa-e. Jonny drives the slick looking 5-door only e-208 in Portugal in top spec GT trim. All electric models come with a 211-mile WLTP range, 50kWh watercooled battery, 100kW (136hp) motor and 0-62mph (100km) time of 8.1 seconds. The e-208 can rapid charge up to 100kW DC, meaning 0-80% in less than 30 minutes. It also is available with an optional 11kW onboard charger. Prices will start in the UK from L25,050 OTR making it arch-rival to Renault's Zoe, the forthcoming Mini-e and well established Nissan Leaf.

Gallery: 2019 Peugeot e-208

44 Photos

Peugeot e-208 specs: