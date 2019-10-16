MG ZS EV, the rising star of British electric car market with over 2,000 orders placed in around two months since launch, was recently featured by Fully Charged.

The Chinese car (produced by SAIC in China) is the first all-electric model from MG brand (British brand with quite a history).

MG positions itself in an affordable part of the EV market, trying to deliver high value proposition. Taking into consideration how well it's selling initially, this strategy pays off.

However, despite the reasonable price, decent specs with 163 miles (262 km) WLTP range, and many standard features, the MG ZS EV is also a little bit quirky in some aspects, pointed out by Robert Llewellyn.

One of the most visible quirks is the odd charging port, simply inconvenient:

The other weaker point is infotainment, which could be quicker (hopefully it will be in the next-generation), but overall having an all-electric crossover SUV for daily commuting from £21,995 (€25,477 / $28,100) is tempting.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: MG ZS EV affordable small electric crossover SUV 2019 - A quirky review | Fully Charged Robert Llewellyn test drives the new, affordable small electric crossover SUV, the MG ZS EV (also known as the MG EZS).

Although there were some slight oddities and complexities (okay, quirks) with the driver interface and charging in the MG ZS EV, Robert really enjoyed driving this new entrant into the electric car market.

As predicted, electric cars are getting cheaper to buy, (they are already much cheaper to run).

Could this eco friendly SUV help bring electric vehicles to the masses?

MG ZS EV specs: