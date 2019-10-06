The Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro is one of the latest plug-in hybrids from Audi, shown at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show and test driven by Autogefühl.

An in-depth review reveals that besides a few compromises compared to the conventional version, like a smaller trunk or no rear-axle steering, the driving experience is top tier.

The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro is without no doubt a performance model. It feels light and agile for its size and length, and drives flawlessly with all-wheel-drive and adaptive suspension.

Thanks to EV mode, it's also very quiet. Autogefühl noted that the transition between driving modes is quite seamless, while the electric motor is potent enough to accelerate without waking up the ICE.

The 14.1 kWh battery can take A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid over 40 km (24.9 mi) in all-electric mode (WLTP). Hopefully, it will convince some Audi customers to go at least partially electric if they are not yet ready for full EV.

Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro specs: