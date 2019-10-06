Audi has electrified the A7, enabling it to go over 40 km (24.9 mi) in all-electric mode (WLTP).
The Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro is one of the latest plug-in hybrids from Audi, shown at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show and test driven by Autogefühl.
An in-depth review reveals that besides a few compromises compared to the conventional version, like a smaller trunk or no rear-axle steering, the driving experience is top tier.
The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro is without no doubt a performance model. It feels light and agile for its size and length, and drives flawlessly with all-wheel-drive and adaptive suspension.
Thanks to EV mode, it's also very quiet. Autogefühl noted that the transition between driving modes is quite seamless, while the electric motor is potent enough to accelerate without waking up the ICE.
The 14.1 kWh battery can take A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid over 40 km (24.9 mi) in all-electric mode (WLTP). Hopefully, it will convince some Audi customers to go at least partially electric if they are not yet ready for full EV.
Gallery: Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro
Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro specs:
- all-electric range of over 40 km (24.9 mi) WLTP
- 14.1 kWh battery pack (104 pouch cells, 381 volts)
- all-wheel drive
- 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.7 seconds
- top speed of of 250 km/h (155.3 mph) and up to 135 km/h (83.9 mph) in EV mode
- system output: 270 kW (367 hp) of power and 500 Nm of torque
- a turbocharged 2-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor (permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)) rated at 105 kW and 350 Nm, integrated into the seven-speed S tronic transmission
- charging 0-100% takes approximately 2.5 hours using 7.4 kW on-board charger
- combined fuel consumption 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km (112.0 – 123.8 US mpg) and 18.1 – 17.5 kWh/100 km