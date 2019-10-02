Fully Charged recently had an opportunity to test drive the new generation Renault ZOE with a 52 kWh battery at a special demonstration event for media in Sardinia.

According to Robert Llewellyn, ZOE now has plenty of range - up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP - especially for a small city car like ZOE, which usually doesn't see a ton of longer trips. Another great thing related to range is 22 kW charging capability (3-phase), which gives well over 100 km (62 miles) per hour of charging. In the new generation, ZOE will finally be able to use DC fast chargers, only up to 50 kW, but it further increases the rate of range replenishing and flexibility

Besides the tweaks to the exterior design and cool new LED lights, it seems that Robert Llewellyn is the most impressed by the new interior - improved, with lots of new features (big touch screen) and is environmentally friendly thanks to wide use of recycled plastic.

Around 9.5 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph) feels gentle, though ample enough (without breathtaking surge).

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Renault Zoe 2019 - a long range road test in Sardinia | Fully Charged Robert was very impressed by his first long drive in the new Renault Zoe. With a 52kWh battery pack and a range well over 240 miles on a charge, this is a perfect example of how electric cars are developing. So not only greatly increased range, but the general usability of the car thanks to a vastly improved interior makes the New Renault Zoe a very attractive proposition.

Gallery: Renault Zoe studio

25 Photos

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):