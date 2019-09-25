Fully Charged expands into North America with a new face - Chelsea Sexton, known in the EV world since the film "Who Killed the Electric Car?"

In her first episode, Chelsea Sexton takes us to Lucid Motors' headquarters in Newark, California, where she talks with CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson and VP of Design Derek Jenkins, as well as takes a demo ride in the luxury Lucid Air alfa prototype.

Lucid is working on bringing the Air sedan to the market and, in the longer-term, to also expand to new segments like crossover/SUVs.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: What is the Lucid Air? How does it fit in alongside Rivian and Tesla? | Fully Charged Chelsea Sexton (@evchels, electric car advocate and advisor, as well as one of the key experts featured in the documentary film "Who Killed the Electric Car?") visits the headquarters of Lucid Motors in Newark, California, to quiz their engineers and take a ride in the Lucid Air, which they claim represents "the future of luxury". She speaks to Peter Rawlinson (CEO & CTO of Lucid Motors) about the development of the Lucid Air and asks Derek Jenkins (VP of Design at Lucid Motors) "Why the hell are you doing another luxury sedan?!".

One of the significant achievements of Lucid was winning the contract for 54 kWh battery packs for Formula E, which proves that it's a high-tech start-up with deep know-how in batteries.

Fully Charged LIVE

We should see more from Fully Charged in the U.S. soon (including a visit to Rivian). Then, on February 1st & 2nd 2020, the team will hold the Fully Charged LIVE North America 2020 (see details here). It should be a great opportunity to see most of EVs on the market, to test drive some cars and to participate in seminars.