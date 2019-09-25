Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to test drive in Belgium the MG ZS EV, which is now hitting the British market with noticeable customer interest.

The all-electric ZS is kind of a budget model, which might be considered as one of the best value proposition on the market in terms of range, space, charging speed and standard equipment for the price (in UK, currently from £21,995 / €24,934 / $27,476 after incentives).

The target group is probably especially those who are looking for an affordable, new electric car to simply move from A to B. Others who are looking for well-known brands, proven quality and materials, as well as refined infotainment will be less content with MG (part of Chinese SAIC).

Anyways, the MG ZS EV has impressed Bjørn Nyland by what you get for the price.

The short test drive review and visit at DC fast charger revealed peak power of 58 kW (at 25% SOC) and fairly quick throttling (decrease of charging power at higher state-of-charge: 37 kW at 67%). The weak point is not too intuitive infotainment.

MG ZS EV specs:

WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)

44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)

liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells) 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in around 8.5 seconds

105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor

front-wheel-drive

0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes

Gallery: MG ZS EV