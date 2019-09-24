Yet another, highly detailed EV review from our friend Kenneth Bokor. It almost seems as if he's ramped up his electric car review coverage as of late. Perhaps it's just because more compelling EVs are coming to market more often?

The reason we make this observation is that this 2020 Kia Soul EV review is his 62nd episode, with one coming to us just about every week, and several per month looking back. We can't wait to see what he's covering next.

We just published Bokor's recent in-depth review of the Hyundai Kona Electric. Interestingly, the South Korean automakers — Hyundai and Kia — have released a whopping three new all-electric crossovers recently.

In addition to the all-new 2020 Kia Soul EV and Kona Electric, there's also the Kia Niro EV, not to mention the Niro Plug-in Hybrid. Sadly, aside from the latter PHEV, none are available in large numbers or in a wide variety of areas on our shores, at least for now. Hopefully, however, this is just a solid start from Kia and Hyundai that signals increasing production and availability into the future.

Anyhow, check out the video above for Bokor's detailed review of the completely redesigned 2020 Kia Soul EV. As usual, we'd love to read your comments below.

Video Description via EV Revolution on YouTube: