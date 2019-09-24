Our friend, long-time EV aficionado, and InsideEVs reader Kenneth Bokor has invested himself heavily into providing information about electric cars, EV adoption, and EV education.

In fact, he has an audio podcast called The EV Revolution Show and a related YouTube channel titled EV Revolution. One of the most important steps to turning people on to electric vehicles is providing plenty of useful information.

Bokor gets his hands on a wide variety of new EVs to give us his first impressions, as well as detailed walkarounds and first drive reports. Since he's an EV owner himself and has been shoulder-deep in electric vehicles for some time, he's become an expert on the technology and has plenty of insight for comparison.

In this recent episode, Bokor goes in-depth about the popular Hyundai Kona Electric. Overall, he's quite impressed, primarily due to the battery-electric Hyundai crossover's outstanding range and impressive standard feature set.

If you own a Kona Electric, we welcome you to provide as much insight as you can.

Video Description via EV Revolution on YouTube: