The Tesla Model 3 Performance carries a starting price of $54,990. While that's not a "mass-market" price and isn't something most folks might refer to as affordable, it's very reasonable in comparison to rival sport sedans.

The Model 3 Performance comes standard with all-wheel-drive, Track Mode, and Autopilot. It offers a whopping 310 miles of EPA-estimated range. This Tesla will scoot you from zero to 60 mph in a praiseworthy 3.2 seconds. It also has a top speed of 162 mph.

When the Model 3 first came to market, few expected that there'd be a blazingly fast, performance-oriented version that could put most "similar" cars to shame at the strip and on the twisty track. It was interesting that Tesla would offer such a gem that would clearly cannibalize Model S sales. Nonetheless, it arrived and has proven incredibly popular.

