Sure, a top speed of 162 mph, Track Mode, and a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph time are all good fun, but are they really necessary? These are the primary perks of the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

We can all but guarantee you that if you drive a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (or even a regular Standard Range), you'll be beyond impressed. It's not quite as quick as the performance model, though its instant torque and impressive acceleration are still exhilarating. Not to mention it costs ~$16,000 to $20,000 less than the performance variant.

Tesla calls the Model 3 Standard Range Plus a "plus" for a reason. It has some notable niceties that aren't found in the base Model 3 — which is reportedly still available but can't be ordered online — and it comes standard with Autopilot. You get extras like heated seats and upgraded audio.

To top it off, the Model 3 is one of the safest cars on the road today, according to the NHTSA, the IIHS, and ANCAP.

