The Tesla Model 3 is by far the most popular EV across the globe. In the U.S., it accounts for about half of all plug-in cars sold thus far this year. The car has a starting price of $35,400 and offers 220 miles of range. Longer range versions — up to 310 miles — are available if you're willing to pay more.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV came to market ahead of the Model 3. Its launch was highly celebrated, however, while GM continues to sell about 1,000 per month nationwide, it's not nearly as popular as some had anticipated. The Bolt has a starting MSRP of $36,620 and offers 238 miles of range. A new, 2020 model provides an additional ~20 miles of range.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is arguably the most popular EV to come to market since the Model 3. Sadly, however, its sales don't reflect that since it's only available in select U.S. states and has proven difficult for many people to acquire. It's priced at $36,950 and has a range of 258 miles.

As you can see, these three EVs are priced about the same and offer a similar overall range. In addition, they're all quite practical due to their roomy interiors and commendable cargo space. To compare more details and see how these electric cars stack up to rivals — at least on paper — visit our Compare EVs page.

Our friend Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Motoring recently teamed up with YouTuber Nick Murray to highlight these electric cars' pros and cons in order to help you make an informed buying decision. In addition, the two spend some time discussing each EVs' overall driving impressions.

Check out the video to learn more. Then let us know if you own any of the three EV range kings or have plans to purchase one in the future.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: