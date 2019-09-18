Here is an interesting review of the pre-production Polestar 1 high-performance plug-in hybrid, which was tested on the Autobahn and countryside roads in Germany.

This special model (only 1,500 to be made within three years) is a halo car for the Polestar brand and one of the most powerful PHEVs ever made - with a relatively massive 34 kWh battery and a total output of 600 hp and 1000 Nm.

Shmee150's test drive proved that the Polestar 1 is very quick and very capable also in all-electric Pure mode, which allows commuting calmly between surges at full power.

With BEVs getting better and better, we will not see too many such behemoths like the P1 on the market and even Polestar itself wants to focus on EVs after the P1. This might be considered a maximum of what is possible with a plug-in hybrid powertrain when the budget is not a constraint.

Video Description via Shmee150 on YouTube: THIS is the Polestar 1! | My First Test Drive The Polestar 1 has arrived and it's a 600hp hybrid that's bringing future tech to the roads. Join me to discover the new Coupe inside out during my first drive to get a feel for the various driving modes and also a top speed run on the German Autobahn. The first customer Polestar 1 cars will start to be delivered in the next few months, out of the total of 1,500 that will be built at the brand new facility in Chengdu, China. It's powered by a complex hybrid system with a 2 litre 4 cylinder engine up front that is both turbo and supercharged, with an additional electric motor connected to it, with the system then complemented by two electric motors on the rear axle that enable 100% torque vectoring. The configurations allow a variety of driving modes, from Pure where you are fully electric, to the default Hybrid which will still offer 150km of range and only run the engine if required, to Power where it's all available, all of the time. After an introduction and walkaround of the car, let's head out on the countryside roads to get a feel for what it's like and how the modes work, before heading to the German Autobahn for some more acceleration experience. Despite the traffic, and thanks to the ample power available, it's still possible to reach the electronically limited top speed of 250km/h with ease while pushing flat out. The Polestar 1 is just the start for the company, with the Polestar 2 being the first fully electric vehicle already revealed and plans for many more cars in the future already in the works. Thanks for watching, Tim

Polestar 1 specs:

battery for up to 150 km (93 miles) of all-electric range System output: 600 hp and 1000 Nm (a petrol engine and the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) driving front wheels and two electric motors driving the rear wheels). Electric motors are rated at 80 kW (109 hp) each, while ISG at 34 kW (46 hp).

