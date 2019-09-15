It's refreshing to watch another fantastic EV review from Alex On Autos. Alex Dikes is arguably one of the most respected video car reviewers in the industry. We were already well-aware for some time about the fact that he has been enamored with the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. This is not the first time he's covered the Honda PHEV.

What's not to like about any Honda really? We know all our EV fans may have a quick answer to that question.

Well, let's just say we're specifically talking about one that offers some ~50 miles of all-electric range. Regardless of powertrain, Honda has a long track record of making cars with terrific safety ratings, tried-and-true powertrains, solid engineering, and well-built interiors, just to mention a select few of the Japanese automaker's strengths.

Despite the fact that many people aren't so impressed with the Clarity's overall exterior facade, it's a solid vehicle that could appeal to many car shoppers and be a gateway to eventually adopting an affordable all-electric car like the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, or Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Heck, for just a bit more money than the price of the Clarity PHEV, you could secure a fully electric crossover like the Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia Niro EV. You can compare all current EVs and PHEVs using our Compare EVs page.

At any rate, take a look at what Dykes has to say about the Clarity. Then, let us know your takeaways in the comment section below. If you own a Clarity PHEV, we're even more eager to hear from you.

Video Description via Alex on Autos on YouTube: