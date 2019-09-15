Well, it may be now that the Chevrolet Volt has been discontinued.
It's refreshing to watch another fantastic EV review from Alex On Autos. Alex Dikes is arguably one of the most respected video car reviewers in the industry. We were already well-aware for some time about the fact that he has been enamored with the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. This is not the first time he's covered the Honda PHEV.
What's not to like about any Honda really? We know all our EV fans may have a quick answer to that question.
Well, let's just say we're specifically talking about one that offers some ~50 miles of all-electric range. Regardless of powertrain, Honda has a long track record of making cars with terrific safety ratings, tried-and-true powertrains, solid engineering, and well-built interiors, just to mention a select few of the Japanese automaker's strengths.
Despite the fact that many people aren't so impressed with the Clarity's overall exterior facade, it's a solid vehicle that could appeal to many car shoppers and be a gateway to eventually adopting an affordable all-electric car like the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, or Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Heck, for just a bit more money than the price of the Clarity PHEV, you could secure a fully electric crossover like the Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia Niro EV. You can compare all current EVs and PHEVs using our Compare EVs page.
At any rate, take a look at what Dykes has to say about the Clarity. Then, let us know your takeaways in the comment section below. If you own a Clarity PHEV, we're even more eager to hear from you.
Video Description via Alex on Autos on YouTube:
2019 / 2020 Honda Clarity PHEV | The Best Plug-In In America
Honda's Clarity line is best thought of as their line of Accord-sized green vehicles. We have a Hydrogen car that can't be filled outside of California, a short range EV that can't be leased outside of California and then we have the PHEV. Hands down the best plug-in hybrid sedan in America, but there's a catch: the Clarity PHEV will become a "order only" sedan outside of California shortly.