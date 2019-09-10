The Hyundai Kona came to market in 2018 as an all-new model from the South Korean automaker. It has earned first-rate reviews from multiple publications, as well as superb crash test scores and high rating for reliability.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the Kona was named the North American Utility of the Year. In addition to that honor, the all-electric variant came to market for the 2019 model year.

The 2019 Kona Electric starts at $36,9650, prior to the U.S. federal EV tax credit of $7,500. Keep in mind, some states also offer credits on top of this. It boasts a whopping 258 miles of EPA-estimates range, which is the best out there at this time, aside from much more expensive Tesla vehicles, which no longer qualify for the full federal rebate in the U.S.

It's important to note that the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV will top the Kona Electric's range, but only marginally, with 259 miles EPA-rated miles. If you'd like to look over more details and compare numbers for all available EVs, use our Compare EVs page.

At any rate, why does MotorWeek call the Kona Electric "a Taste of our Driving Future"? Check out the video review for more details. Then, scroll down and leave us some comments.

Video Description via MotorWeek on YouTube: