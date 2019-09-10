Australia's CarsGuide looks at three of today's most well-priced EVs to see how they stack up. While the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Hyundai Ioniq Electric are similarly priced in the U.S. ($35,400, $29,990, and $30,310, respectively), that's not exactly the case in OZ.

More specifically, the Hyundai comes in under $45,000 and the Nissan is priced just shy of $50,000, but the Tesla will set you back $66,000. If you want to compare more details about the U.S.-spec cars, visit our handy Compare EVs page.

In order to properly compare these EVs, CarsGuide set up a route and drove them in convoy. All three cars maintained consistent climate and audio settings throughout the "torture test."

