Which one should you spend your money on?
Australia's CarsGuide looks at three of today's most well-priced EVs to see how they stack up. While the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Hyundai Ioniq Electric are similarly priced in the U.S. ($35,400, $29,990, and $30,310, respectively), that's not exactly the case in OZ.
More specifically, the Hyundai comes in under $45,000 and the Nissan is priced just shy of $50,000, but the Tesla will set you back $66,000. If you want to compare more details about the U.S.-spec cars, visit our handy Compare EVs page.
In order to properly compare these EVs, CarsGuide set up a route and drove them in convoy. All three cars maintained consistent climate and audio settings throughout the "torture test."
For a more in-depth, written review of these three electric cars, follow the link in the CarsGuide video description below.
Once you've watched the video and checked out the review, leave us a comment below. As always, if you own any of these EVs, we'd really love to hear from you.
Video Description via CarsGuide on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3 v Nissan Leaf v Hyundai Ioniq Electric: 2019 comparison review
Electric cars are becoming more prevalent in Australia, and these three models represent some of the most affordable ways in to 'the future of motoring'.
We've got the most affordable EV going, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and it's up against the attractively priced Nissan Leaf, and the intriguing new Tesla Model 3.
The latter is a lot dearer, but does it stack up in other ways? Let's find out.
Read the full review: https://carsgui.de/30KC9sf