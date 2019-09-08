Justin Pritchard starts the video above with the same question he had to answer over and over while he was reviewing the Honda Clarity. And it was: “What’s that weird-looking Honda? A good example that you should not judge a book by its cover – the Clarity gets the chance to show its attractive side in this evaluation.

Pritchard seems to address precisely the people that were not aware of the Clarity. And he does that not only by explaining what the car is and offers, but also the very concept of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

In that sense, the Honda Clarity plays the role of an example of what a plug-in hybrid can allow one to do. Especially not having to visit a gas station so often as you probably would need to visit with a hybrid car. Or even a regular combustion-engined vehicle.

The presenter goes into some specifics of the Clarity, such as the range its battery offers when fully charged. Or how far it can go when it runs out of juice and has to burn gas to keep going.

Pritchard recognizes the Clarity does not have the most attractive looks, but that it may seduce people with the energy efficiency proposition it makes. And the possibility it offers to count solely on your energy company to go places.

Check the video and send it to people that are willing to learn about hybrids, PHEVs, and even about BEVs. Something this Clarity is not, but that it also helps to teach about.

Video Description via Justin Pritchard on YouTube: