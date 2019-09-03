We value our good friend Sean Mitchell's opinion. This is due in part to the fact that he really does his homework. He's not going to push an opinion as if it's fact, and he's not going to criticize an EV that he hasn't fully researched or driven.

Mitchell came onto the scene as a hardcore Tesla owner and fan. He owns and older Model S that he bought used. However, he quickly learned that there are many other EVs out there, and more yet to come. Now, he spends his spare time learning everything he can about these cars. This includes attendance at many events, multiple test drives, and engaging regularly with the EV community.

Recently, Mitchell spent a whopping five days with the all-new, fully electric Audi e-tron SUV. While taking a quick test drive in a new car gives you some first impressions, nothing compares to living with it over a period of time.

Mitchell says he assumes many Tesla owners may be surprised that he actually "really likes" the e-tron. Just like any other car, there are going to be flaws. When comparing the Audi to Tesla alone, you'll quickly notice that it can't travel as many miles on a charge and it doesn't provide a ridiculous level of performance. However, many luxury SUV shoppers aren't looking for otherworldly acceleration, and they may not need to travel long distances on a regular basis.

What are luxury SUV buyers looking for? Cabin and cargo space, opulent interiors, striking good looks, state-of-the-art technology, high safety scores, etc. The list goes on and on, but hopefully, you get the idea.

If Audi is trying to appeal to the traditional luxury SUV shopper, this vehicle really checks the right boxes. If Audi is trying to steal folks away from Tesla, the automaker will have to make some improvements. No matter how you look at it, Audi has a solid start here.

Check out the video for Mitchell's takeaways from his time with the e-tron.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube: