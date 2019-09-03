We've mentioned a few times lately that we're having some trouble reading The Fast Lane Car's intentions and overall opinions when it comes to Tesla vehicles. It's important to note that everything is surely subjective.

While hardcore Tesla supporters may say TFL is pushing back against the Silicon Valley automaker, those who are skeptical about Tesla may agree with much of what the publication has shared thus far.

Interestingly, after a few articles where we dived into the above topic, TFL published a recent video about the Tesla Model X (Adventure X) with a title saying "You're Wrong!" Is that pointed at InsideEVs? It's highly unlikely, but still, we admit that we saw it and thought, "maybe we were wrong?"

Even though TFLcar has pointed out some of the Model X's flaws and/or limitations, the reviewers' admit that it's a pretty fantastic vehicle. You'd be hard-pressed to find another large SUV with the Model X's electric range and incredible performance. Wait ... there is not a single competitor. No other company has produced an all-electric midsize SUV with three available rows.

Some people aren't impressed with the looks of the Model X, but that may be because they're so blown away by the Model S' styling. The X is a large, heavy vehicle. It has to be highly aerodynamic, so it can't look like a boxy, traditional SUV. In fact, it's really more minivan-like, which makes sense considering its family-hauling function. Still, this Tesla's wild, falcon-wing doors and sleek panoramic windshield give it plenty of unique appeal.

Anyhow, check out the video above and let us know what you think of the Model X. Arguably more important, we're interested to know your take on TFL's Tesla coverage.

Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube: