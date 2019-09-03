The Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV are surely not midsize SUVs by our definition, but that's what Sam from CarLegion calls them. Most people would argue that they're not SUVs at all. GM calls the Bolt a hatchback but clearly should have marketed it as a subcompact SUV or crossover. The Kona Electric is labeled as a subcompact crossover.

In terms of price, these two EVs are nearly identical. The 2019 Hyundai starts at $36,950 and the 2019 Chevy has a starting MSRP of $36,620. As far as range is concerned, the Kona offers 258 miles to the Bolt's 239, however, the 2020 Bolt has a range of 259 miles. You can compare more details using our Compare EVs page.

According to the EPA, the Kona is marginally more efficient, though the cars carry the same annual fuel cost. J.D. Power puts both cars at above-average for their predicted reliability. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety favors the Kona Electric, with its Top Safety Pick+ rating.

Check out the video above for more details about how these cars compare. Sam from CarLegion dives into interesting details related to interior space, cabin noise, heated seats, and zero-to-60-mph acceleration and braking.

If you own either of these crossover EVs, share your opinions with us in the comment section below. If not, we'd love to know which you'd choose if you had to pick between the Kona Electric and Bolt EV.

Video Description via Sam CarLegion on YouTube: