MotorWeek recently had the rare opportunity to test drive the Porsche Taycan pre-production prototype in Stuttgart, just days ahead of the long-awaited unveiling of the production version.

The test includes driving on roads and also a demonstration ride on the race track, which in both cases left MotorWeek highly impressed.

"We were among just a handful of journalists invited to drive the all-electric Porsche Taycan in Stuttgart, Germany. It's heavily camouflaged and we can't divulge all the details, but we learned enough about its driving characteristics to get VERY excited."

According to the review, the Taycan drives like a finely tuned sports car, remaining at the same time very comfortable. It's very dynamic, nimble but also stable on the road, with precise steering. We got an impression about the high stability also from the most recent Nürburgring-Nordschleife video.

The unveiling is scheduled for September 4.