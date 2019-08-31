The Hyundai Kona Electric arrived on our shores not long ago. The BMW i3 has been around for years, though the sportier i3s just joined the lineup for the 2019 model year.

The Hyundai starts at $36,950 and offers an impressive 258 miles of EPA-rated range. The i3s will set you back $47,650. It has a 153-mile range. You can get the BMW in its standard configuration for $44,450. It's important to note that in Australia, these two vehicles are priced more similar than they are in the States.

Why compare these two vehicles with their ~$7,500 to $11,000 price difference and huge disparity in range?

They're both small crossover EVs. Take a quick look at the two and you'll notice that they could arguably be siblings. Well, maybe not quite, but they're more similar than you may expect in many ways. Check out the brief video comparison for more details.

Not a big fan of videos or you'd like to read through more in-depth information? Follow the link in the video description below for carsales' full written comparison.

Once you watched the video and/or checked out the review, let us know which EV crossover you'd choose. If you own a Kona Electric or BMW i3, feel free to share what you can to help out your fellow readers.

