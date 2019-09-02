The best you can do when you arrive later than your competitors to the market is to provide a better product or service than the other guys. Yet, the Tesla Model X has been presented in 2015 and no one managed to beat it so far. The closest to get there seems to be the Jaguar I-Pace, but Mercedes-Benz has also given it a try with the EQC. Audi’s attempt with the E-Tron Quattro, even with a 95 kWh battery pack, is far from enough, according to this review from DrivingElectric.

Vicky Parrott’s review remembers the E-Tron is more expensive than all the other electric SUVs in its Launch edition. It costs £82,310, while the Tesla Model X Long Range is offered there for £82,200 with a promised 315 mi range. The Audi’s promised range is 248 mi.

Fact is that these numbers – measured according to WLTP – are always lower in real-life use. The video presenter says the E-Tron runs just 200 mi. On good conditions and “driving reasonably sedately.”

The video goes on pointing strengths of Audi’s electric SUV and also giving buying tips, some of which may not be the most adequate.

Vicky Parrott says the virtual wing mirrors are good for geeks, but that they are distracting and not a good choice. But the fact is they are not there to appeal to geeks. They are there to lower aerodynamic drag and to make the SUV more efficient.

Do they manage to do it? The video does not clarify that. And it should. Just like the E-Tron should be better than its competitors. Or at least cheaper. And it is neither according to DrivingElectric.

Do you agree with our British competitors? Is the Audi E-Tron Quattro still an electric SUV to consider despite these critics? One thing is for sure: this Audi may be fast and a good overall car, but it was not created to beat ICE vehicles. Eventually replacing some of them is a side effect. Its goal is to be an option to other EVs. According to DrivingElectric, it fails this mission.

Video Description via DrivingElectric on YouTube: