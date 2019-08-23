Ever since our first conversation with Byton, we've been told their first vehicle to market would be their M-Byte SUV, and that it would launch is late 2019 in China. Then, sometime in the late summer to early fall of 2020, it would be available in the US and then Europe.

Unlike a few other would-be startup EV manufacturers, Byton appears to be keeping up with their projected timelines, and seems to be reading the M-Byte for its China launch in a few months.

Our friend Alex from the YouTube channel E For Electric recently drove an M-Byte, albeit for a short time. He wasn't able to provide a full road test or even show the production version of the interior, but he did put together this video of his thoughts on the M-Byte, and the driving experience.

BYTON M-BYTE Interior

The M-Byte is expected to have a base price of $45,000 and offer two battery sizes; 71 kWh and 95 kWh. The huge 48-inch "Shared Experience Display" screen spans the width of its M-Byte’s dashboard and is the centerpiece of Byton's interiors.

It's worthy to note that Byton is a sponsor of Alex's channel, which is likely part of the reason he was able to score this exclusive opportunity to actually drive an M-Byte before other major media outlets have.

InsideEVs will be on hand at the Frankfurt Motor Show in a few weeks with an invitation from Byton to speak with their executive team and learn the latest news on this upstart brand.