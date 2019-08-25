Opinions about cars are highly subjective. However, a good automotive reviewer will put any previous notions and agendas aside and try to be as objective as possible. Many Tesla fans will tell you nothing can match the Model 3. Tesla haters seem to be in love with cars like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi e-tron, etc.

Regardless of any of the above, it's interesting to learn how the Hyundai all-electric crossover compares to the Tesla Model 3. These two are arguably the most popular "new" EVs on the market today, at least in terms of positive press, praise regarding range, and overall appeal.

Comparisons like this are difficult, however. We know right away people are going to get into Tesla's Supercharger network, over-the-air updates, and wide availability, among other things. The Kona Electric can't live up in those areas.

Let's try to take a step away from the "other" factors for a brief time and simply see how the actual vehicle fares against the best-selling EV today. Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a winner? What makes it stand out? Is it fair to call it the best Tesla Model 3 rival to date?

Video Description via Chris Vanderstock on YouTube: