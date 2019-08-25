Porsche Taycan is one of the hottest upcoming premieres of 2019 and probably one of the best fully electric cars. To answer how good the Taycan is, first it needs to be passed through the state-of-the-art BEV benchmark, which is Tesla.

Recently, GasTrol performed such a comparison between the Taycan and Tesla Model S, basing on what we know so far about the electric Porsche.

The video points out several things that might be a rough pill for Porsche to swallow.

First of all, it seems that Porsche Taycan (see unofficial specs) will not match the Tesla Model S (even versions from a few years ago) in key figures:

Range: 370 miles (595 km) in case of Tesla Model S and expected some 310 miles (499 km) in case of Taycan. The difference is more than 15%.

in case of Tesla Model S and expected some in case of Taycan. The difference is more than 15%. Acceleration 0-60 mph: 2.4 seconds (Tesla Model S) vs maybe 3.1-3.5 seconds (Porsche Taycan). The time is at least 30% higher.

(Tesla Model S) vs maybe (Porsche Taycan). The time is at least 30% higher. Charging: up to 200 kW (Tesla Model S), up to 250 kW (Tesla Model 3) and 250 kW (Porsche Taycan). The promised 350 kW charging at 800 V is not expected at the launch (rather 2021).

Other things mentioned by GasTrol is the design of the production version, which is closer to a Panamera than to the stunning, out-of-this-earth Mission E concept.

Finally, the price of the Porsche Taycan is expected to be significantly higher than the Tesla Model S, while Model 3 Performance owners will reportedly get the same acceleration (0-60 mph) at half the price.

Those are all important things while considering a new car, especially when buying such an expensive car.

To defend Porsche, we must add that we don't know official specs and pricing of the Taycan and that there will be other competitive advantages - it might be the driving experience (which is very important too) or the quality and refinement.

After all, the more BEVs the better, and the market is big enough to accommodate both.