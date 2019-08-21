According to the first few test drive reviews of the pre-production 2020 Karma Revero GT, the new generation is a pretty cool car. From the design perspective, it's not unusual that the Revero GT overshadows everything on a parking lot.

Brian Makse, who recently tested the Revero GT, seems to be extremely pleased with the driving dynamics of the car. The re-engineered version is equipped with a 28 kWh battery for an expected 61 miles (98 km) of EPA range and a new BMW 1.5L engine as range-extender (from the i8) that replaced the 2.0L engine from GM.

Besides the higher all-electric range, the Revero GT is lighter than the predecessor. One of the important praises was how great the brakes work, which might attract those interested in sporty driving.

Video Description via Brian Makse on YouTube: 2020 Karma Revero GT Pre Production First Drive Karma Automotive is a very young car company and they’ve come a long way since buying the assets of Fisker Automotive. Karma’s strategy is to produce premium, low-volume electrified automobiles and offering their customers five-star levels of service. This 2020 Revero GT is hundreds of pounds lighter than it’s predecessor, is significantly safer, possesses significantly more usable range, performs better, is endowed with a gorgeous cabin, and is fitted with the latest in automotive high tech.

It's great to see that Karma Automotive is improving the product and even better is that there is an all-electric model in the pipeline (in 2021).

2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):

28 kWh battery (instead 21.4 kWh)

(instead 21.4 kWh) expected 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (Revero 37 miles EPA)

(Revero 37 miles EPA) up to 360 miles (579 km) of total range, including up to 80 miles (129 km) electric and up to 280 miles (451 km) with generator

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds (Revero 5.4 seconds)

(Revero 5.4 seconds) 1.5L BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine (same as in BMW i8) as onboard generator (previously 2L GM engine)

dual-motor rear-wheel drive (with torque vectoring for rear wheels)

system output of 400 kW (535 hp) and 746 Nm peak (two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors)

(two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors) top speed of 125 miles (201 km/h)

weight of 5,050 lbs / 2,291 kg (instead of 5,407 lbs / 2453 kg)

Gallery: 2020 Karma Revero GT