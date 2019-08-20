Just in case one is looking for a proper banana box carrier, there are better vehicles for the purpose and for sure cheaper ones.
Bjørn Nyland's recent banana box test of an all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC revealed a surprising result that there is not as much storage as one might expect from the exterior size.
After the extensive two-day testing (well, the rain interrupted the process on the first day), Bjørn Nyland was able to fit inside only 7 boxes in the cargo compartment and 20 with the folded rear seats.
That's slightly better than the Jaguar I-PACE (6/20), but behind the Nissan LEAF (7/21).
The EQC is far behind the Tesla Model X (9+1/23) and the Audi e-tron (8/23), and also does not have a frunk (front trunk).
On the other hand, the cargo compartment seems big enough to not be considered as a serious drawback and there are other bells and whistles like the opening of the trunk with foot gesture and folding the rear seats with just one click from the trunk.
Results:
VW e-Crafter: 156/156
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Soul: 7/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
Mercedes-Benz EQC: 7/20
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8