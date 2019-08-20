Bjørn Nyland's recent banana box test of an all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC revealed a surprising result that there is not as much storage as one might expect from the exterior size.

After the extensive two-day testing (well, the rain interrupted the process on the first day), Bjørn Nyland was able to fit inside only 7 boxes in the cargo compartment and 20 with the folded rear seats.

That's slightly better than the Jaguar I-PACE (6/20), but behind the Nissan LEAF (7/21).

The EQC is far behind the Tesla Model X (9+1/23) and the Audi e-tron (8/23), and also does not have a frunk (front trunk).

On the other hand, the cargo compartment seems big enough to not be considered as a serious drawback and there are other bells and whistles like the opening of the trunk with foot gesture and folding the rear seats with just one click from the trunk.