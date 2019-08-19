There has been an influx of positive and not-so-positive press surrounding the brand-new, all-electric Audi e-tron SUV. This is primarily because, while it has a lot to offer, it doesn't provide as much range as initially advertised or anticipated.

That official range number (204 EPA-estimated miles) pales in comparison to the range offered by most Tesla vehicles, as well as others like the Hyundai Kona Electric. As you can see on our Compare EVs page, the e-tron's range is also exceeded by the Jaguar I-Pace, Kia Soul EV, Kia Niro EV, Chevrolet Bolt, and Nissan LEAF+.

This issue is surely not new. Many upcoming electric cars have been touted to have a commendable amount of range prior to their release. However, in reality, the promised spec is rarely achieved.

Let's take a step away from range briefly and look at what else the Audi e-tron has to offer. If it were a gas-powered car, people wouldn't even consider its range as a priority. And, since many people can charge at home overnight and rarely drive 200 miles a day (or even over several days), the range might not be such a major concern.

We do know that the e-tron is the first-ever BEV to earn the coveted IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. Like arguably just about every Audi, it looks fantastic and has a premium interior with plenty of state-of-the-art tech features. It's peppy, agile, relatively capable, and delivers a serene ride.

Watch the short video above for more details. Then, let us know what you think of the e-tron overall.

Video Description via Tarmac Life on YouTube: