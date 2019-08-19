Honestly, nothing else even comes close to the Tesla Model 3.
UK automotive reviewer carwow has published a long list of YouTube video reviews, comparisons, and races involving a multitude of different vehicles. However, like many current YouTube automotive channels, its focus on EVs is clearly evident and growing. This is especially true when it comes to Tesla, and more specifically, the Model 3.
Of course, one of the reasons Tesla vehicles get so much attention is that their uniqueness makes them newsworthy. Tesla news is just extremely popular these days. But, aside from that, the Silicon Valley automaker's cars are just simply so much better than the competition in almost every way possible.
In this recent carwow video, today's best electric cars are explored in order to create a current top ten list. It comes as no surprise that the Model 3 leads the pack. The midsize all-electric sedan tops the more luxurious Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron — two vehicles produced by legendary automakers with a plethora of experience. The Model 3 also beats out its pricier siblings: the Tesla Model S and Model X.
Video Description via carwow on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar I-Pace - the best electric cars named!
It's 2019 and there’s no denying that electric cars are here to stay! But from the e-tron through to the Leaf, which new release do you think will top our list for favourite zero-emissions vehicles? Let us know what you think will win in the comments, and then stick with Mat to see if you were right!