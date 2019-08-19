UK automotive reviewer carwow has published a long list of YouTube video reviews, comparisons, and races involving a multitude of different vehicles. However, like many current YouTube automotive channels, its focus on EVs is clearly evident and growing. This is especially true when it comes to Tesla, and more specifically, the Model 3.

Of course, one of the reasons Tesla vehicles get so much attention is that their uniqueness makes them newsworthy. Tesla news is just extremely popular these days. But, aside from that, the Silicon Valley automaker's cars are just simply so much better than the competition in almost every way possible.

In this recent carwow video, today's best electric cars are explored in order to create a current top ten list. It comes as no surprise that the Model 3 leads the pack. The midsize all-electric sedan tops the more luxurious Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron — two vehicles produced by legendary automakers with a plethora of experience. The Model 3 also beats out its pricier siblings: the Tesla Model S and Model X.

Do you think there's a better electric car out there than the Model 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

