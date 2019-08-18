Despite starting to deliver its new electric trikes in September, Carver already allows its customers to drive the leaning machine, but we had no video of what it is like to drive apart from the ones made by the manufacturer. Now we have not only one but two thanks to Nigel Pond.

The British customer not only made a test drive with the Carver. He also put lots of cameras on the leaning trike, which lead us to expect a video from many different angles and perspectives. But that is not really what we can watch. At least for now.

This other video was probably shot by Pond’s wife, Nikki, who also gets to drive it on the video we chose to be the main one. She drives very carefully and does not seem to be bothered by the low top speed – 30 mph, or 50 km/h.

Pond comments this is the main downside of the Carver, which does not prevent him from having lots of fun whenever he has to steer the small leaning EV. Another complaint is about noise since there are no noise deadening materials on the vehicle. And the glasses have to be taken away on the doors. You can't wind them down.

Is it something Carver will fix? Probably a little ahead in time, since squeaks may give a bad impression about build quality even if the Carver is nicely built.

The fact is that the trike’s proposition is to offer a ride that is similar to that of a motorbike. And there is nothing in a motorbike that makes the ride more silent apart from the helmet. The Carver does not need a helmet. And it also keeps you dry if it rains.

There are three buttons to the left of the steering wheel with which the driver controls the vehicle: D, N, and R. Just like in an automatic gearbox.

The dashboard is digital, small and it seems to be nicely visible through the steering rim. As suspension travel is not very big, apparently you have to be extra careful with potholes. And two people seem to have plenty of space to drive around in the Carver.

Pond will probably still edit and release the other images he made with the Carver, but the most important part is that he thinks driving the Carver is visceral, engaging and that he will probably buy one. Would you, if you had the chance?

At first, it will only be available in the Netherlands and in Belgium, but the company plans to expand sales to the rest of Western Europe. Hopefully, we’ll soon see more videos of the tilting EV with their owners, but it was nice that Pond shared his experience with us. Do the same in case you have the chance, ok?