Both the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron all-electric crossovers are available throughout the United States. However, in many areas, you'll find that there's very little inventory. Still, Audi delivered an impressive 700 to 800 copies on our shores each of the last three months, making it the most successful Tesla Model X competitor to date, at least as far as electric SUV sales are concerned.

Meanwhile, Jaguar has not seen such commendable delivery numbers for its competing I-Pace in the U.S. In fact, the automaker has failed to sell much more than about 200 all-electric crossovers per month since it arrived in the States.

The above is quite interesting since the lion's share of reviews and comparisons point to the I-Pace as a leader over the e-tron in more ways than one. However, it's important to note that many "good" cars sell horribly, while many "subpar" cars sell well. It goes both ways for sure due to the plethora of impacting factors.

Regardless of sales, individual reviews, awards, etc., what really sets these all-new entrants apart? Sam Car Legion does a solid job of breaking it all down for us.

Do you own an I-Pace or e-tron? If not, we'd love to know which one gets your vote. More specifically, why do you prefer one over the other? Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sam Car Legion on YouTube: