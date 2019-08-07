The Audi e-tron is one of only a few luxury all-electric SUVs on the market today. The first, and most popular, was the Tesla Model X, of course. The Jaguar I-Pace was the first luxury electric crossover to come along as a potential Model X competitor (although it's not really a Model X competitor at all).

Audi brought the e-tron to market after a notable amount of marketing and many promises. It appeared as though it might prove itself as a better Model X rival than the I-Pace. It does a better job of looking the part: more true SUV, less hatchback or crossover. It's a bit roomier than the I-Pace. And, it's arguably more visually appealing, at least in a traditional sense.

When it comes to EVs, however, there are many more important considerations than striking good looks, swanky interiors, and brand loyalty. YouTuber Honest John takes a concise — it's unique and fun, too — look at the Audi e-tron and asks, is it "electrifying enough"?

In addition to the entertaining and insightful video commentary, Honest John offers a written review and a spec page related to the e-tron. Both are linked in the video description below.

Video Description via HonestJohn.co.uk on YouTube: