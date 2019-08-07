It can be fun and informative at the same time.
The Audi e-tron is one of only a few luxury all-electric SUVs on the market today. The first, and most popular, was the Tesla Model X, of course. The Jaguar I-Pace was the first luxury electric crossover to come along as a potential Model X competitor (although it's not really a Model X competitor at all).
Audi brought the e-tron to market after a notable amount of marketing and many promises. It appeared as though it might prove itself as a better Model X rival than the I-Pace. It does a better job of looking the part: more true SUV, less hatchback or crossover. It's a bit roomier than the I-Pace. And, it's arguably more visually appealing, at least in a traditional sense.
When it comes to EVs, however, there are many more important considerations than striking good looks, swanky interiors, and brand loyalty. YouTuber Honest John takes a concise — it's unique and fun, too — look at the Audi e-tron and asks, is it "electrifying enough"?
In addition to the entertaining and insightful video commentary, Honest John offers a written review and a spec page related to the e-tron. Both are linked in the video description below.
The Honest Car Review | Audi e-tron 2020 - electrifying enough?
Audi's first fully electric SUV is sensational in so many ways - it has the world's coolest wing mirrors, FFS - but we just wish it had a bit more excitement.
