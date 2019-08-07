Swiss Garage takes us on an in-depth tour and test drive of the Jaguar I-Pace. In addition, they talk about Jaguar's deal with Juice Technology and meet with a representative from the charging company.

New YouTube channel Swiss Garage reached out to InsideEVs a few weeks ago. As you know, there is a multitude of YouTubers out there — some very good and some horrendous — so it's becoming more difficult to find success in the space.

When we learn about a channel that will be testing and reporting on EVs, we love to promote and share. However, we also appreciate your feedback. Swiss Garage has asked us how it can make its videos appealing to you. Moreover, what would you like the channel to cover? Being that they're brand-new, they're willing to listen to our opinions and cater to us.

Check out the video and provide your suggestions and opinions in the comment section below. We'll make sure to share them with Swiss Garage. Also, check out their YouTube channel and Instagram page by following the links below.

Video Description via Swiss Garage on YouTube: