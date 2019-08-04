The new generation of Kia Soul is without a doubt the best Kia Soul ever and in Europe, it will be electric only

The new generation of the Kia Soul EV (e-Soul), at least in Europe, is offered only in all-electric version, which is a sign of the times.

This new model is equipped with two decent battery/powertrain options - 64 kWh and 150 kW, as well as 39.2 kWh and 100 kW motor. Both are shared with Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and Hyundai Kona Electric. Because of the overwhelming demand for those models compared to limited battery supplies, e-Soul might be limited and delayed in many markets (also in U.S.).

Range of up to 452 km (280 miles) WLTP or 243 miles (391 km) EPA makes the e-Soul interesting proposition, especially if you are ok with the square look.

The price difference between the two versions of less than €4,000 (in Germany base prices are around €34,000 and €38,000) makes the long-range version probably more attractive. At least this is what also Jonny Smith noted.

Now let's jump to the video for tons of insights from the walkthrough and first-drive review.

"Now in its second generation, the Kia Soul has grown up a bit. Jonny test drives it on the road in Germany.

 

It’s still smaller than its E-Niro cousin, but the Soul’s looks have matured and - most importantly - its range and performance have grown up. Now with a choice of two ranges/batt packs, the Soul steps closely to being a sub L30k car with near 300 mile range. And with 7 years of warranty. Another reason why the Korean Hyundai/Kia gang are forging ahead in the energy dense and exceptional value EV market."

Kia Soul EV news

videobjorn nyland kia soul ev range Bjørn Nyland Tests Kia Soul EV (64 kWh) Range: Video
video 2020 kia soul ev limited test drive 2020 Kia Soul EV Limited Long-Range Test Drive Review (Video)

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

  • 64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)
  • Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by the EPA at 243 miles (391 km)
  • Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km
  • Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
  • 150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds
  • Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)
  • on-board charger 7.2 kW
  • CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger
  • Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)
  • Luggage capacity (liters, VDA):
    • Behind second row 315
    • Behind first row 1,339

Standard battery pack

  • 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)
  • Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)
  • Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km
  • Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg
  • 100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds
  • Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)
  • on-board charger 7.2 kW
  • CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger
  • Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)
  • Luggage capacity (litres, VDA):
    • Behind second row 315
    • Behind first row 1,339

Gallery: Kia Soul EV

Kia e-Soul 2019 (Europe)
18 Photos
Kia e-Soul 2019 (Europe) Kia e-Soul 2019 (Europe) Kia e-Soul 2019 (Europe) Kia e-Soul 2019 (Europe) Kia Soul EV Kia Soul EV Kia Soul EV