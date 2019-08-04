The new generation of the Kia Soul EV (e-Soul), at least in Europe, is offered only in all-electric version, which is a sign of the times.

This new model is equipped with two decent battery/powertrain options - 64 kWh and 150 kW, as well as 39.2 kWh and 100 kW motor. Both are shared with Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and Hyundai Kona Electric. Because of the overwhelming demand for those models compared to limited battery supplies, e-Soul might be limited and delayed in many markets (also in U.S.).

Range of up to 452 km (280 miles) WLTP or 243 miles (391 km) EPA makes the e-Soul interesting proposition, especially if you are ok with the square look.

The price difference between the two versions of less than €4,000 (in Germany base prices are around €34,000 and €38,000) makes the long-range version probably more attractive. At least this is what also Jonny Smith noted.

Now let's jump to the video for tons of insights from the walkthrough and first-drive review.

"Now in its second generation, the Kia Soul has grown up a bit. Jonny test drives it on the road in Germany. It’s still smaller than its E-Niro cousin, but the Soul’s looks have matured and - most importantly - its range and performance have grown up. Now with a choice of two ranges/batt packs, the Soul steps closely to being a sub L30k car with near 300 mile range. And with 7 years of warranty. Another reason why the Korean Hyundai/Kia gang are forging ahead in the energy dense and exceptional value EV market."

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

(180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by the EPA at 243 miles (391 km)

Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (liters, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack

39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)

(120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output) Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)

Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



