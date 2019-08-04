As the Tesla Model 3 finally reached the Australian market, there is a justified hope that plug-in electric car sales will now boom. At least in the U.S. and Europe, the Model 3 is the top selling model by a big margin.

Three versions are currently available in Australia - Standard Range Plus ($66,000 AUD), Long Range AWD ($85,000) and Performance ($91,200 AUD).

CarAdvice recently had the opportunity to test drive the top of the line right-hand-drive Tesla Model 3 Performance and the verdict is very positive.

"The Tesla Model 3 has finally arrived in Australia! We get exclusive access to the right-hand drive Tesla Model 3 Performance to give you a detailed review of the latest and most affordable car from the US tech company."

The minor drawback for the Model 3 Performance is the ride firmness (should be better in non-Performance versions) and road/tire noise.

Overall, the Model 3 is seen as more appropriate in size than the Tesla Model S and because of the performance, it still makes you smile all the time.