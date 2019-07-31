According to MotorWeek, the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is "more than just a valid proposition." It truly offers the best of all worlds when it comes to what people like most about gas-powered cars, hybrids, and battery-electrics. This is what a plug-in hybrid is supposed to accomplish, and this particular Kia PHEV crossover pulls it off quite well.

Unfortunately, not everyone can own an all-electric car. There are multiple reasons that this is a reality, including people's financial situations, a lack of charging infrastructure, apartment or condo living, the necessity for frequent road trips, etc.

Sadly, not all PHEVs make a whole lot of sense. If they don't offer a reasonable amount of all-electric range, along with a high level of efficiency, they just may not be compelling enough. The Niro offers 26 miles of EPA-rated electric range, which isn't fantastic, but it's pretty impressive for a plug-in SUV.

MotorWeek recommends the Kia Niro PHEV. It highlights the fact that you can use sport mode for power when needed, but then take advantage of the car's battery while cruising. In addition, you can charge this PHEV overnight using a regular 120-volt outlet, so you don't need to invest in any upgrades at home. To top it off, the publication's Niro has averaged ~58 mpg to date.

Check out the video review for the rest of the details. Also, if you own a Niro, we'd love to hear from you.

Video Description via MotorWeek on YouTube: