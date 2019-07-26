Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is not often a guest on our pages, but here we stop for a while to watch an interesting review by Driven Car Reviews' Tom Voelk.

The second version of the German plug-in hybrid SUV seems to be a complete product that has it all - from looks, through performance, to comfort, quality and lots of features. Tom Voelk even noted "Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too".

However, at least in the U.S. the Cayenne E-Hybrid with an effective starting price of $75,680 (after federal tax credit and destination charge) so far didn't make any splash. Maybe it's partially because of the not sufficient all-electric range of around 20 miles (32 km) in the real world using a new 14.1 kWh battery. Maybe that's because of the BEV competition or production constraints?

Video Description via Driven Car Reviews on YouTube: Porsche Electrified! The 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is efficient but powerful, comfortable but sporty, and powered by both gasoline and electricity. Tom Voelk travels to Eugene, Oregon to drive the winding roads of the Pacific Norwest. It’s the perfect place to showcase the driving dynamics of this high performance plug-in SUV. Porsche provided lodging for this review, opinions are my own. Because of time restraints in Oregon, I’ve used some additional running footage provided by Porsche.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid sales in U.S. - June 2019

Since late 2014 through the end of June 2019, Porsche sold about 6,435 plug-in hybrid Cayenne. The best year was 2016 with 2,111, but since then sales decreased and rarely exceed 100 units per month (525 in H1 2019) - that's just several percent of the total Cayenne sales in the U.S.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid specs: