British magazine What Car? had an opportunity to spend some time with the all-new MG ZS EV and it turns out that the MG is quite impressive.

The new family SUV that happens to be electric is probably the best MG ever and thanks to an affordable price (see details here), plenty of features and decent quality, it's also one of the most attractive offers on the EV market.

"Join us in London for our first drive of the new 2020 MG ZS EV (or eZS in other markets). MG's first electric car looks like an absolute bargain, but in this review we'll be finding if it's a worthy alternative to cars like the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Kona Electric."

Among all the praises, there are some minor drawbacks revealed in this early review (we still need to wait for full reviews later this year). For example, the steering wheel doesn't move in and out (Nissan LEAF also doesn't offer this feature). Another thing is a sometimes slower response of the touchscreen/infotainment.

MG ZS EV specs:

WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)

44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)

liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells) 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in around 8.5 seconds

105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor

front-wheel-drive

0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes

Gallery: MG ZS EV