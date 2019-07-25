This is surely a question many people would like to know the answer to.
While the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series aren't completely direct competitors, they have a lot in common. We've also learned that many Model 3 buyers previously owned a 3 Series. This is because both are smaller, premium sedans with fantastic performance as well as plenty of practicality.
The Tesla offers a bit more space, but the numbers are pretty close. The 3 Series is arguably more upscale and comes standard with a longer list of niceties, though they're not comparable to many of Tesla's features. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range starts at $35,400 and the BMW 330i carries a starting MSRP of $40,250. It's important to note, however, that Edmunds tested the 2019 330i against its long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.
So, which one is the better drive overall? Edmunds spells it all out for us in great detail. Watch the video and then leave us a comment.
Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:
BMW 3 Series (330i) vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare ― Which Drives Better?
What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.
The BMW is new, and the Tesla has over 20,000 miles on it. If you aren't thinking it already, yes, this comparison isn't exactly fair. And that makes the conclusion all the more surprising. While the BMW certainly is a nice luxury car to drive, the Telsa provides more fun.
2019 BMW 3 Series Review
The 2019 BMW 3 Series kicks off the model's seventh generation with mild design and structural changes. More important are the improvements in power, handling and technology. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from the last generation, but it gains slightly more horsepower and noticeably more low-end torque. The chassis is wider and stiffer, which, along with a retuned suspension, promises refinements to the 3 Series' already lauded handling performance.
The new 3 Series is slightly longer, which helps increase trunk space. The new model maintains the 3 Series hallmark of interior comfort and quality with sporty, form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents.
The 2019 BMW 330i comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (known as xDrive) is optional.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, simulated-leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a USB input, and a 10-speaker audio system.
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and BMW Assist emergency communications are among the driver assistance features that come standard.
There's a 330i M Sport package that includes 19-inch wheels, performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, special exterior and interior trim details, and the features from the Convenience package.
2017 Tesla Model 3 Review
The 2017 Tesla Model 3 is a five-passenger sedan powered by a single electric motor that is fed by a long-range lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 258 horsepower. A single-speed transmission drives the rear wheels, and its range is estimated at 310 miles.
The Model 3's interior is dominated by a standard 15-inch touchscreen display mounted in the center of the dash. There is no traditional instrument cluster, so all functions are controlled and monitored through the center screen.
Clearly, the 2017 Tesla Model 3 has the potential to ascend past all other non-Tesla EVs. With initial estimates for performance, its 310-mile range and many high-tech features, the $50,000 price could very well be justified.
In terms of size, the Tesla measures 184.8 inches long, 56.8 inches high and 72.8 inches wide. That makes the Model 3 similar to the BMW 3 Series. There's 15 cubic feet of trunk space, again similar to what other entry-level luxury cars offer.
The Model 3 is available in one trim level with standard features that include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights and high beams, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology features include a 15-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with real-time traffic, voice activation, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control of some systems via a smartphone app, a rearview camera, and a seven-speaker audio system with internet streaming radio and two USB ports. Standard safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, and lane departure warning.
