While the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series aren't completely direct competitors, they have a lot in common. We've also learned that many Model 3 buyers previously owned a 3 Series. This is because both are smaller, premium sedans with fantastic performance as well as plenty of practicality.

The Tesla offers a bit more space, but the numbers are pretty close. The 3 Series is arguably more upscale and comes standard with a longer list of niceties, though they're not comparable to many of Tesla's features. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range starts at $35,400 and the BMW 330i carries a starting MSRP of $40,250. It's important to note, however, that Edmunds tested the 2019 330i against its long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.

So, which one is the better drive overall? Edmunds spells it all out for us in great detail. Watch the video and then leave us a comment.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube: