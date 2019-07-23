Woot! After a three-month-long collision repair debacle, The Fast Lane Car just got its Tesla Model 3 back about a week ago. Aside from the fender bender and subsequent repair, the car is essentially brand new.

If you're not aware, the guys got a good deal on the Tesla — though they still spent more than they originally budgeted for — and had plans to provide tons of content about the car. In fact, they started a whole series entitled "Thrifty 3" to cover the 2018 Model 3 Long Range AWD.

Sadly, the unfortunate incident meant they lost some time covering the car, but now that it's back, we're going to start seeing more Thrifty 3 videos once again.

This most recent share compares the popular Model 3 to the iconic BMW 3 Series. Can an all-electric car from a "small" and relatively new U.S. automaker even touch the legendary German-engineered 3 Series?

Watch the video to learn what The Fast Lane Car has discovered. Then, we'd love to get your opinion on this matchup. More specifically, if you've owned both cars, we really need to hear from you.