Immediate, quick, smooth and silent acceleration is the electric car's trademark. Here we updated our list of the all-electric cars currently available in the U.S., sorted by acceleration. As Tesla dropped a few versions, the list is shorter but still the top 5 belong to Teslas.

It's stunning that two models are rated at less than 3 seconds, while one is slightly above 3 seconds. Moreover, the acceleration is available at almost anytime in everyday situations, so you don't need to be highly skilled with changing gears.

The two top non-Tesla models are the Jaguar I-PACE (4.5 seconds) and Audi e-tron (5.5 seconds).

Most of the models/versions available can do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in less than 8 seconds. Higher times are usually in small or retiring models.

All-Electric Car Acceleration Compared - July 22, 2019

*some models estimated