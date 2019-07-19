We've seen some Tesla vehicles with incredibly high miles. In fact, the @TeslaMiles "Tesla High Mileage Leaderboard" lists the current leader at 559,235 miles. That's a Tesla Model S P85. Next in line is a Model S 90D with 450,000.

The 2014 Model S in the video above doesn't have nearly as many miles. Its 212,725 miles would put it at number 26 on the above list. Still, it's not a spring chicken. While many a gas-powered car has been known to achieve and even surpass such results, electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S will likely break records in the future.

The current Guinness Book of World Records for the most miles ever recorded on a car belongs to Irving Gordon and his 1966 Volvo 1800S. It racked up over 3,000,000 miles. However, some of the Teslas on the leaderboard are well on their way to such an epic feat, and they surely haven't been on the road since 1966.

At any rate, it's pretty fascinating to hear from one of the high-mileage Tesla owners. Check out the video interview and then let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.