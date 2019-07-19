It seems that MG (part of Chinese SAIC) positively surprised the automotive industry with the all-electric MG ZS EV. The car received great first reviews not only because of its affordability and a high-value proposition, but it's really a decent EV.

Above, we present the walkthrough by Lloyd Vehicle Consulting. We encourage you to watch at least the first video below which presents the exterior and interior of the ZS EV.

Among the recurring insights we noted was a great driving experience, quick acceleration, spacious cabin with plenty of space also in the rear and a big trunk. The car is well equipped (also in regards to safety systems) and interestingly, the quality is good.

Definitely it's an electric car that is worth consideration (currently in Europe only in the UK, but maybe soon in other countries, like the Netherlands).

MG ZS EV specs:

WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)

44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)

liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells) 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in around 8.5 seconds

105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor

front-wheel-drive

0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes

Don't miss our MG ZS EV mega-gallery:

The feedback from first set of reviews is overwhelmingly positive: