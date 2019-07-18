The most recent episode of Fully Charged is about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, which quickly gained Robert Llewellyn's attention.

A few hours with the car in Norway revealed it's a very interesting all-electric SUV, with exceptional comfort, full of tech features and gadgets and also maybe the quietest (or at least one of the quietest) BEVs so far.

The human-machine interface is excellent, so the driver can quickly get used to all of the features, although you better watch out with the "Mercedes" word as it will wake up the assistant.

"For this Fully Charged car review, Robert Llewellyn gets in a Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4matic (a zero tailpipe emission SUV) full of doubt.

Five minutes later he's in love."

Preliminary energy consumption numbers of 24 kWh per 100 km (62 miles) or 2.59 miles (4.17 km) per kWh indicate that it will be a relatively efficient BEV (between Tesla and Audi e-tron/Jaguar I-PACE, we guess).

One of the greatest features implemented in the EQC is the charging software, which eliminates the necessity to use apps or cards - all you do need is to connect (to tens of thousands of compatible charging points) and charging starts automatically. This feature is coming to other models and brands in Europe and North America.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 specs:

range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)

range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)

energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)

80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)

battery pack (384 cells) battery pack weight of 625 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)

system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque

AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)

DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)

Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm

Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg

Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l