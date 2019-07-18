The Nissan LEAF still holds the title as the best-selling battery-electric vehicle of all time, with over 400,000 copies sold globally. This is despite the fact that many people give the car a bad rap for reported battery degradation issues. Moreover, the car has been ridiculed by many for its polarizing facade and minimal range.

In an attempt to renew interest in the model, Nissan completely redesigned the LEAFt for the 2018 model year. Now, it has more range, a fresh and stylish look, better acceleration and handling, and up-to-date technology. In addition, some reports assert that battery degradation is not nearly as much of an issue as people have insisted in the past.

For the 2019 model year, Nissan launched the LEAF Plus, which offers up to 226 miles of range, as compared to the standard LEAF's 150 miles and the outgoing model's 107. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range offers 220 miles on a charge and the longest range Model S can travel nearly 350 miles. Vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt and Kia Niro EV offer ~240, while the Hyundai Kona Electric will get you about 260 miles on a charge. You can easily compare all models using our Compare EVs Guide.

Redline Reviews takes an up-close look at the 2019 Nissan LEAF Plus and asks if it can challenge Tesla for "Long EV Range." Check out the video to find out what they learned.