The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars worldwide, but despite being an all-wheel-drive SUV and a plug-in, it's not conquering the U.S. market by any means.

After 19 months of availability, Mitsubishi averaged less than 300 sales per month and over 5,500 in total. Moreover, sales decreased in the past six months by 36% year-over-year to 1,248. Even in Canada, Mitsubishi sold 2,440 so far this year (over 5,000 total).

In one of the most recent reviews, Kelley Blue Book finds the Outlander PHEV interesting for those who seek a spacious cabin, AWD and an all-electric range of 22 miles (35 km) EPA, which is reasonable for commuting. Having carpool lanes stickers to avoid a lot of traffic is also a thing.

The drawback of the Outlander PHEV is that it's basically a facelifted car from 2013. After six years, the Japanese manufacturer probably is thinking about the all-new generation, which would be more compelling on the more competitive market.

Video Description via Kelley Blue Book on YouTube: 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - Review & Road Test The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV bridges lots of gaps such as the one between the larger mid-size three-row and compact two-row SUVs. It also walks the line between traditional combustion engine and full electric vehicle. But what does Micah Muzio from Kelley Blue Book think is the best part of the Outlander PHEV? Well, you're going to have to watch to find out.

At least in Europe, Outlander PHEV received a slightly bigger battery (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh) and a bigger engine (2.4L vs 2.0L), but for sure that's not the improvement we are hoping for.

Here is a list of some changes for the 2019 model year version in Europe: