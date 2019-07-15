It's a decent plug-in hybrid that seems underestimated in the U.S., especially compared to its European sales results.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars worldwide, but despite being an all-wheel-drive SUV and a plug-in, it's not conquering the U.S. market by any means.
After 19 months of availability, Mitsubishi averaged less than 300 sales per month and over 5,500 in total. Moreover, sales decreased in the past six months by 36% year-over-year to 1,248. Even in Canada, Mitsubishi sold 2,440 so far this year (over 5,000 total).
In one of the most recent reviews, Kelley Blue Book finds the Outlander PHEV interesting for those who seek a spacious cabin, AWD and an all-electric range of 22 miles (35 km) EPA, which is reasonable for commuting. Having carpool lanes stickers to avoid a lot of traffic is also a thing.
The drawback of the Outlander PHEV is that it's basically a facelifted car from 2013. After six years, the Japanese manufacturer probably is thinking about the all-new generation, which would be more compelling on the more competitive market.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - Review & Road TestThe Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV bridges lots of gaps such as the one between the larger mid-size three-row and compact two-row SUVs. It also walks the line between traditional combustion engine and full electric vehicle. But what does Micah Muzio from Kelley Blue Book think is the best part of the Outlander PHEV? Well, you're going to have to watch to find out.
At least in Europe, Outlander PHEV received a slightly bigger battery (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh) and a bigger engine (2.4L vs 2.0L), but for sure that's not the improvement we are hoping for.
Here is a list of some changes for the 2019 model year version in Europe:
- A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency
- The generator output is increased by 10%
- The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95hp)
- The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)
- The drive battery output is increased by 10%
- 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)
- WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg
- New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)
- New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)
- The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride
- The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power
- Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports
- Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.