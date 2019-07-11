We're very excited that there are finally multiple, compelling, longer range EVs on the market. This is due in part to the fact that we've never been able to offer so many helpful comparisons. As time moves forward, the number of options will increase even further. For now, depending on where you live, there are some seven to ~10 "affordable" battery-electric vehicle options.

The Nissan LEAF still holds the title as the best-selling EV of all time globally. It's tried-and-true, well-priced, and extremely practical. In addition, it's available nationwide in the U.S. and sold all over the globe.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the newest entrants in the segment. It has received plenty of praise and primarily positive reviews. It's priced higher than the standard LEAF. However, when compared to the long-range LEAF Plus, pricing is on par. Sadly, the Kona Electric is produced in small volume and only available in some U.S. states.

EV Opinion dives deep into these two cars to help you make an informed buying decision. Practically everything is covered, from measurements and specs to interior, exterior, and tech details. As expected, EV Opinion does provide a final opinion. However, in the end, it comes down to your overall priorities.

Check it out and share your opinion to further assist other EV shoppers.