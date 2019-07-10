The 2019 Kia e-Niro has an official WLTP combined cycle range of 455 km (282 miles) for the long-range model, with its 64-kWh battery pack. According to the EPA, the all-electric subcompact crossover can travel 239 miles.

Looking at the above information shows us the large range discrepancy between the two testing cycles. However, none of that really matters in the end. What does matter is how many kilometers/miles the Niro EV travels in real-world situations.

YouTuber MarekDrives sets out on a 420 km road trip in Poland. He takes the Kia from Warsaw to the Zakopane ski resort in the Tatra Mountains.

While this video's primary purpose is to assess the EV's range, he spends quite a bit of time talking about and reviewing the e-Niro. If you're considering buying one and haven't had a chance to check it out in person, this review could prove quite helpful.

In terms of the range test, Marek traveled 418.5 kilometers (260 miles) without issue. The Niro's display shows 14.3 km (9 miles) remaining. His speed averaged 70 km/h (43 mph), due to passing through urban areas. This shows that the Kia was a bit shy of its WLTP range estimate, but exceeded EPA-estimated range by 30 miles.